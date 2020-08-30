Charlestown has been governed well in a transparent, civil, honest, and open manner in recent years by independent individuals endorsed by CCA. Our excellent town staff is professional, and our financial position is solid.
Steven Williams claims that individuals endorsed by CCA do not have the best interests of the citizens of Charlestown in mind (Letter to the Editor, Westerly Sun, Aug. 19). The opposite is true.
One example Mr. Williams gives is the discussion of a property owner’s offer to sell to the town an acre of beachfront property directly abutting the Charlestown Town Beach. This discussion was held transparently in an open meeting of the Town Council, and because the proposal was rejected unanimously, Mr. Williams’ claim is false.
In his claims about two potential open space acquisitions, Mr. Williams ignores the fact that these two properties are very important environmentally, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) — so important that RIDEM has awarded large grants, in a competitive selection process, to aid in their purchase. He seems not to know that these particular properties would be purchased jointly by RIDEM and the town and cannot be purchased at a price that is greater than the appraised market value determined by an appraiser acceptable to RIDEM without the town losing the grants.
The goals, policies and objectives regarding acquiring open space are spelled out in our town’s long-range planning document (our Comprehensive Plan). The acquisition of each of the two properties is supported by the plan.
Mr. Williams characterizes acquiring of open space as foolhardy, as “deprivation purchases.” This means, I assume, that he supports development everywhere there is an open inch of land available to be developed rather than land being developed responsibly in order to protect our groundwater, our community character, and of course our low tax rate. One can assume that CRU agrees with Mr. Williams’ views regarding development because it is promoting his letter at the CRU website.
I encourage the citizens of the town to consider the facts and cast their votes in our November election for all five members of the Town Council, four members of our Planning Commission, a member of the Chariho District School Committee, and our Town Moderator endorsed by CCA.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The author is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
