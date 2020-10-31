It takes seasoned public servants to make a difference in Charlestown. It takes people who know the territory — from the operation of the school district to town governance. It takes long-time residents who know the people — from the owner of the local convenience store to the mailman. It takes informed people who are fiscally responsible and know how to follow the money. It takes people who value our residents and our business community and are motivated to address their needs and follow through. The candidates endorsed by Charlestown Residents United are the seasoned public servants that know the territory. We will all work to put the “town” back in Charlestown.
On behalf of the candidates endorsed by the CRU, I respectfully ask for your vote. For Town Council: Jodi Frank, Scott Keeley, Grace Klinger, Stephen Stokes, and me, Deb Carney; for the Planning Commission: Patricia Stamps and Howard Stephens; for town moderator: Charlie Beck.
Thank you for your consideration.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is vice president of the Charlestown Town Council and is running for re-election.
