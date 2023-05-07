Kudos to The Sun and Wheeler High School teacher Ms. Jessica Cawley and especially to her students for their thoughtful and well-edited opinion pieces. I have been introduced to many topics and events that are worthy of notice. Keep up the good work, folks.
Arjay Willis
Westerly
