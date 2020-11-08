This Veterans Day I will miss our Veterans Day Parade. I will miss the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts handing out flags and stars from flags to all the veterans.
I will miss people coming along saying “Thank you for your service” as I stand there, which means so much not only to me but all veterans.
I will miss saluting the flag when it comes by.
So this year please take an extra moment when you see a veteran and give them an extra thank you. Also when you see a Vietnam Veteran say, “Welcome home.”
Tom Nall
Westerly
