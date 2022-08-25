My thanks to Stonington Ambulance and Westerly Hospital for the great job both health services have done.
Yesterday my family called Stonington Ambulance to transport me to Westerly Hospital for the discomfort I was having. The ambulance arrived in about 10 minutes. It was staffed by two highly qualified male EMTs who transported me to the ER. At the hospital I was immediately put into a private room in the ER, where I was promptly attended to by very efficient and pleasant nurses. Dr. Bahadory ordered a CAT scan to diagnose the problem and the nurses immediately got to work. Everything was quickly done with precision. A few hours later I was released and was allowed to return home feeling much better.
The moral of the story is that we, in this area, are blessed to have such a great medical team to help us in an emergency without having to go to a large city hospital. Many thanks to all who participated!
Paul J. Stiephaudt
Stonington
