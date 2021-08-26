The Sun’s Aug. 2 article, “Supporters rally around reprieve for Ecuadorian immigrant in New Haven,” pushes all the right buttons: COVID, immigration, Ecuador and justice.
COVID: So the Ecuadorian immigrant, Nelson Pinos, who in 2017 received church sanctuary in New Haven preventing deportation, living close to God for nearly four years, receives a year stay of deportation. But he can’t even attend his “freedom party” because of quarantining due to COVID exposure, which shows a lot for respect for his (soon to be?) fellow Americans. Much more so than millions in Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi, as the delta variant burns through the population at roughly the same time and ferocity that climate change-fueled wildfires burn through the Pacific Northwest.
Immigration: There are no good options, and like Afghanistan, we must choose the least worst option, now, since dragging it on makes all bad options worse. Just as Mr. Biden demonstrated courage and determination in ending the Afghanistan fiasco (cutting our losses? After 20 years, $2 trillion and 2,448 service members, it’s like saying to cut a long story short ... it’s too late already).
Our shattered immigration “system” must be addressed, knowing the best we can hope for is subjecting injustice to as few people as possible. Injustice delayed is injustice denied.
Ecuador: Like Botswana in Africa, Ecuador is a comparatively progressive country struggling to overcome challenging conditions, adjacent to a failing neighbor (despotic Zimbabwe is to Botswana as drug torn Colombia is to Ecuador) with the pandemic and climate change making everything more hostile. But Ecuador has been blessed with mountains, ocean, productive agriculture and a warm, generous culture that welcomes American retirees seeking a comfortably affordable retirement community. In 2000, Ecuador scrapped its sucre currency, adopted the U.S. dollar as its official currency and now is one of three countries (the U.S. and Panama) that cite the dollar as its official currency. Please Google “Ecuador Super Bowl Commercial” (from 2015) to learn how Ecuador is all you need. Ahora empieza a aprender espanol.
Justice: All 7.794 billion people in this world deserve justice, justice delayed is justice denied notwithstanding. Moving forward, today is the first day of the rest of our lives. It is what it is, with partisan divides all the way up to and through the Supreme Court resulting in our political leaders having to find the least worst situation that mitigates the emotional pain and anguish for millions of undocumented human beings like Nelson Pinos. It’s made somewhat easier knowing there’s no other choice.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
