The original Chariho school budget was voted on and did not pass. Everyone is entitled to vote yes or no, but either way should vote based on facts and not based on misinformation. The social climate of our community has become overtaken by those that spread such misinformation and, frankly, hatred. A percentage of those that oppose the budget are loud and have shown their adamant opposition to social growth in any regard, openly harassing educators, parents and at-risk students online every chance that they get. They claim that the budget is bloated and continue to question the integrity of the School Committee members, who have worked tirelessly and in the face of great amounts of antagonism to support our educators and our students. The local budget is $55,230,097. This is less than a 1% increase (0.96%) from last year’s budget, even with the significant rise in inflation that we’re living with.
Being a resident of Charlestown, which is being impacted the greatest at 1.92%, I will vote yes again this Thursday. I know that I was able to receive the best education possible because of taxpayers voting yes when I went to Chariho. It is our responsibility to vote yes for today’s students to receive that same support. However, if voted against on Thursday, the repercussions would potentially be larger class sizes, no field trips and educators losing their jobs. Our young students have already missed out on so much within the past few years, they don’t deserve to lose the intimate relationships that are formed more easily in smaller classes, their access to school trips or their teachers, who come to work every day to guide them, even when their lessons, along with their principles, are questioned by community members.
If you haven’t already researched what the budget consists of, I urge you to go to the Chariho School District website and read the facts. Although those that don’t show our schools support would tell you otherwise, becoming informed and seeking knowledge is powerful.
What else is powerful? Using our voices and our votes to show those within the schools, students and teachers alike, that they have our support! Vote yes for the Chariho Regional School District budget this Thursday, May 5, at your local town halls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk past the crowds that may be there to sway your vote and know that our schools need your support. VOTE YES!
Aimee Louzon
Charlestown
