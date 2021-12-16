Enough is enough!
Every day I see walkers, runners and bikers in early morning or evening darkness dressed in dark colors without lights or reflectors. They are a danger to themselves and drivers.
As a longtime early morning jogger I always wear bright colors, reflective gear and a flashlight.
Be alert and please follow my lead. Dress properly to avoid tragedy.
Larry Hirsch
Westerly
