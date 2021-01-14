Anyone who does not see a parallel between the shameful Trump-inspired insurrection in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and the early rise of the Nazis in 1920s Germany clearly does not know their history. I fear that this was just a dress rehearsal.
Six Republican senators and 121 House members voted against certifying the election even after living through the horrendous events of that afternoon, which were fueled by the big lie that the election was “stolen.” They should forever have the letter “R” after their names replaced by a “T” for treason, and the worst of them, especially Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, should be expelled and disbarred.
As for our local Republican politicians, unless you publicly repudiate Trump and everything he stands for, you will never be rid of the stench of that “R” next to your names.
Joseph Light
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.