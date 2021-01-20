Our government has sent me $600 tax-free. Though I appreciate the extra cash, I really don’t need it. So my suggestion is that if you do not need it, find a friend (someone unemployed because of the pandemic) or relative who could use the money to pay for groceries, rent, car payments, and give it to them. It is more likely to stimulate the economy with them than with those of us who don’t really need it.
David West
Charlestown
