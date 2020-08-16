Stressors from this pandemic and the invasion of out-of-state visitors since March, clouds awareness of what’s going on in our own back yard.
This week the Town Council has scheduled public workshops seeking input from residents for the new Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan Committee’s current plan protects against increased density and mixed use in residential districts.
On June 1, the council introduced 45 pages of zoning regulations and revisions, presented by the director of the Department of Development Services (DDS), intended to “streamline” our zoning codes. At the July 13 Council Committee of the Whole meeting, the DDS submitted a second 89-page rendition of that ordinance update.
The director of the DDS claims these zoning regulations, with 33 revisions, are fully compliant with the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. Impossible. The Comprehensive Plan remains a work in progress and Council President Christopher Duhamel has stated it may not even be ready by Nov. 3.
The council’s public hearing on the zoning ordinance update is tonight (Monday, Aug. 17), but wait — taxpayers don’t have a clue of what these 33 proposed revisions are.
The Town Council has not scheduled public workshops to inform taxpayers, nor was the Planning Board interested in doing so, claiming (I am paraphrasing) it was “too much work” on June 16.
The focus of that June 16 Planning Board meeting was an expansive commercial development project. Approving the zoning ordinance update first and incorporating the update into the 2020 Comprehensive Plan would streamline the developer’s project without the need for any special-use permits.
As per the director of the DDS, this zoning ordinance update is the work of “staff.” I attended a Feb. 25 special Town Council meeting at the library, billed as a “2020 Comprehensive Plan Business Community Briefing.” I heard talk of creating more density via reducing side and rear setbacks, making various residential neighborhoods “mixed use,” variances made by administrative authority to streamline the zoning ordinance. No discussion of the Comprehensive Plan, no video or audio taping of that meeting as directed by the planning official, yet minutes were to be taken. Note: there are NO Planning Board minutes between July 2019 and June 16, 2020, available on the town’s website.
Is the DDS “staff” comprised of the director of the DDS, the Planning and Zoning boards and officials, the Economic Development Commission, the chairman of the Architectural Review Board, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, attorney Tom Liguori or any of the invited members of the Chamber of Commerce who attended the Feb. 25 meeting. The Council Chambers were available, so why was it held in the library’s Terrace Room?
If this all sounds confusing, it is. On Aug. 17 (tonight), there is a public hearing on this Zoning Ordinance update. We have 33 amendments to the update and taxpayers have no clue what they are about. We have the DDS claiming all the proposed amendments are in compliance with the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, yet the plan remains a work in progress and has yet to be approved.
Paula Ruisi
Westerly
