The recent Supreme Court decision overturning affirmative action in higher education, written by radical Justice Samuel Alito, allows affirmative action to continue at military academies such as West Point. Alito accepted the arguments presented by 35 retired generals in their amicus brief that a homogenous officer corps would be a threat to national security. The generals wrote that diversity, including in the upper ranks brought about by affirmative action, benefits everyone in the armed forces, and contributes to reduced tension and greater cohesion in the military and enhances its effectiveness.
These arguments in favor of affirmative action apply equally to all aspects of American society, including the military, business, and government, as well as higher education. Such reduction of tension and increased cohesion and effectiveness of American society, as a whole, would contribute significantly to American economic competitiveness as well as to national security. It would reduce the current social, economic, racial, and political divisions and tensions that impede the achievement of the potential productivity of our nation and its people.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
