In response to a number of recent letters to the editor refuting the notion of climate change, I offer a quote from the president of the National Parks Conservation Association, Theresa Pierno, printed in the organization’s fall magazine. “These days, because of the rapidly changing climate, the unprecedented now seems to happen with alarming regularity. In the span of just a few weeks this summer, the nation bore witness to the unthinkable in our national parks: Yellowstone devastated by historic floods; the grand sequoias of Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove sprayed by portable sprinklers to save them from encroaching wildfires; the critical reservoirs of Lake Powell and Lake Mead evaporated to the lowest levels to date. For everyone who has been calling and waiting for decisive action on climate change, it begged a familiar question: If not now, when?”
It seems almost hopeless to have to call these disasters to our attention after a hurricane as devastating as Ian, but some need more evidence, and here it is.
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
