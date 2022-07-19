I was home relaxing and watching TV advertising commercials when the programming was interrupted by a news story. Fortunately, the news report only lasted a few seconds, and I was able to continue watching commercials. I especially like the pharmaceutical commercials, particularly when they mention the side-effects of taking the drug. The possible side-effects of the drugs sound worse than the condition for which the medication is being taken to remedy.
I also like the Joe Namath Medicare commercials. Great career move Joe. Then of course there are the car commercials. I enjoy it when they use the owner of the dealership to do the commercials. The expression on the faces of these guys makes me think that their underwear is three sizes too small. I miss the cigarette (a.k.a. cancer sticks) commercials. Who can forget the Marlborough Man or the fact that he died from cancer?
Then there are the replacement window commercials, and I don’t mean Microsoft Windows. To demonstrate the quality and durability of the window they do everything but drive a tank over them. The kids jumping on the windows makes me laugh. I used to watch PBS programming, however, there is little by way of commercials. Cosmetics commercials are a blast, pun intended. Air brushing reminds me of spray-painting a car absent the Bondo.
Hotel commercials that advertise cheap room rates are misleading. I once clicked on such a site. The hotel room that I booked was cheaper, however there was a reason. The room that I booked was next to the ice-making and vending-machine room. It could have been worse; I could have stayed in a hotel room that was opposite the elevators? I really miss the Harry and Bert beer commercials. The TV ads were a hit, unlike the beer. Finally, I enjoy the insurance commercials ... they are so reassuring.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.