“Pandemic proves college athletes deserve pay” may portend a trend, fingers crossed, that hypocrisy has run its course, is falling out of favor, and taking with it the Republican Party’s president and Senate dominance. If only, just in time for Election Day. Hypocrisy: The practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s behavior does not conform. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis spoke for the entire party with his 2016 hippocratic vow “not to support a Supreme Court nomination in the midst of a presidential campaign, even if there was a Republican in the White House”.
Lying and hypocrisy have become the Republican brand image, which is beyond dispute when considering science, climate change, renewable energy, health care, immigration dehumanization, COVID-19, voting rights, reproductive rights, gun violence, a leave-no-billionaire-behind tax policy, gender equality, Q-Anon craziness, basically all things covered in the Constitution including the Constitution itself!
This truth is stranger than fiction: Paul Simon’s “Slip Slidin’ Away” applies to your Constitutionally-guaranteed human rights in 21st-century America as fascism takes hold. What the? Sounds overdramatic, but all this and more is on the ballot Nov. 3, which pivots on whether Trump can cheat and lie well enough to convince Americans that he should remain in power. It’s not about winning the election, it’s all about Trump retaining power, which paradoxically might mean you losing some personal power over your own life, with north of 200,000 Americans having lost it all from COVID-19. The Notorious RBG icon dies and 100 million women will lose autonomy over their own bodies? The ACA slip-slides away as 23.3 million Americans say adios to their health care? Yeah, well, at least the Republicans aim to allow you to use incandescent bulbs again, so it’s not all bad.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.