Can’t anyone in Stonington government see the hypocrisy in allowing demonstrators to block streets, taunt and attack the police, violate social distancing regulations to support BLM, etc., etc., etc., in the name of free speech while calling for the removal of a volunteer police commissioner because he expressed his opinion of the situation in this country today?
Carl Johnson
Sanford, Maine
The writer is a former chief of police in Stonington.
