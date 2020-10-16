I am writing this letter to endorse Greg Howard for the 43rd District state representative seat representing Stonington and North Stonington. Greg is a dedicated first responder who has served the communities he has lived in for over 25 years, whether it be in emergency response or public safety. He is a passionate youth football coach who has touched the lives of hundreds of children who have grown, developed, and thrived in a play-for-free program he helped found, build and funded.
He is a devoted husband, father and friend who is well-connected within the Stonington and North Stonington communities through his and his wife’s families. He has a solid understanding of what the citizens in these town’s want from their legislator and would represent them well in Hartford.
I recommend that you cast your vote for Greg Howard for the 43rd District state representative seat.
John Godin
Stonington
