In response to Rona Mann’s Feb. 26 column imploring us to stop being politically correct, it is important to ask: How would her suggestion make our world better?
I’ve read and re-read her column and note that Mann does not answer that question. She hasn’t described any way the world would be a better place if we all followed her advice. She alludes to money wasted on corporate inclusion programs, so maybe she hopes to save big corporations a few dollars?
She does mention the impossibility of “stepping in it somehow.” Reading between the lines we can see that the only benefit Mann seeks is a reduction in her personal discomfort.
“Politically correct” is a prejorative term coined by the right to demean what is more accurately described as “being considerate of other peoples’ feelings.” If, by being considerate of other peoples’ feelings, I can avoid adding insult to injury for disadvantaged people, I am more than happy to do so.
I submit that Ms. Mann and those who agree with her are wearing their privilege on their sleeves. Their feelings count for everything and others’ feelings count for nothing.
John Merkel
Westerly
