I have no doubt that with 40 years in the service industry, Richmond Town Council member Mike Colasante is a good businessman and his deli, Michelangelo’s, makes a great sandwich. However, Councilman Colasante is having real problems, politically, with the Richmond Town Council and his image. Notably, his inability to enact major public policy changes. Reading recent letters to the editor combined with meeting comments, it’s obvious that Mr. Colasante feels empowered to rebuke or barb fellow council members. Good sandwiches are easy, but persuading is proving a challenge.
Being good at one but bad at the other was highlighted at the Sept. 5 Richmond Town Council meeting. Council President Mark Trimmer finally stated that Councilman Colasante cannot propose a single item without impugning other council members. Calling other members liars and constantly pointing out their “… lack of concern for taxpayers …” does not win friends. Those objectively watching Town Council meetings see council members Trimmer, Nassaney, and Wilcox join to pursue meaningful policy while Mr. Colasante berates them for being difficult. No one likes to be told what condiments to have on their sandwich, but Councilman Colasante must think that he received a mandate when elected.
This thinking is not uncommon in politicians, and it spoils public discourse like bad meat spoils a grinder. In Mr. Colasante’s case, the numbers do not add up. He bested Councilwoman Wilcox by 2 votes. 92 votes separated Mr. Colasante from not being on council. These are not “mandate numbers” and can be overcome in 2024 with presidential election-year turnout changing the political equation. Organized political opposition is growing. This opposition will, at the very least, dilute the advantage of the “Forgotten Taxpayers” in Mr. Colasante’s corner.
In addition to 2024 election problems, Councilman Colasante has optical, if not ethical, issues. The prized goal of a political ally as electrical inspector is backfiring. Even though Mr. Vaillancourt is an outstanding electrician, he is a liability having worked for Mr. Colasante. Relationships like this are not surprising in a small town, but what surprises me is the vehemence with which Mr. Colasante defends Mr. Vaillancourt. Instead of correcting Mr. Vaillancourt’s behavior or encouraging him to move on, Councilman Colasante instead is seeking to remove Ms. Karen Pinch from the town administrator position. This is a bad look, as many people speak very highly of Ms. Pinch and her work. Mr. Colasante’s actions reek of cronyism like bad lettuce.
There is an opportunity for Councilman Colasante to make this sandwich better. It’s doubtful he will listen to me, but he should start by not pointing out past issues or past grievances. Also, meet with each councilmember individually to work out joint agenda items well in advance. Move forward slowly with well informed, detailed, and advanced research while stopping the last-minute “gotcha letters.” Councilman Colasante may not accomplish as much this term, but the town may enjoy a tastier political sandwich.
Jeff Noble
Richmond
