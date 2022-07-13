Here we go again, another senseless mass shouting of 19 innocent children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Republican senators and congressmen who continue to obstruct action on gun control bear partial responsibility for the ongoing deaths of wonderful children and adults for their lack of action on gun control.
The first step (and the most important one) should be the reinstatement of the expired 1994 Assault Weapons Ban, signed into law by President Bill Clinton, that was effective in reducing crime and getting military-style weapons off the streets. Its expiration was a mistake that is responsible for many children and adult lives being loss senselessly. Unfortunately, many Republicans in the Senate are more concerned about their reelection than supporting gun regulation that could save precious lives.
We are the only country in the world with more guns than people … gun owners possess over 393 million guns and the U.S. population stands at slightly over 332 million. Is it any wonder that a population with this many guns has violence and senseless shootings? Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and young adults, many by multiple mass shootings. Other countries in the world (Britain and Australia for example) that experienced mass shootings imposed new gun restrictions and mass shootings became rarer and homicides decreased.
The Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm to be used for lawful purposes, such as self-defense. However, like many rights, it is not unlimited and can be regulated. When the Bill of Rights was adopted in 1791 it was a far different world from today’s country in 2022. Going from primitive flintlock rifles to the powerful assault weapons that can fire high-capacity magazines are vastly different, lethal and intended for military use.
With over 67% of Americans favoring an assault weapon ban it is time for the obstructionist Republican senators to be held accountable for preventing the weapons ban’s reinstatement. They bear blame for the continued mass shootings of innocent lives with these weapons of mass destruction.
What the hell is happening to our country? Once we were the envy of the world.
Frank H. Crandall Jr.
Westerly
The writer is a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who is 100 years old.
