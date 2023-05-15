When I received my credit card bill, I expected the discrepancy; but I truly hoped I was wrong. Sure enough, the credit I was promised didn’t show up.
Maybe this was an honest error. I had enjoyed many good wines with the Wall Street Journal wine club. But the last case of wine I received was undrinkable. I’m no wine snob. I simply enjoy the taste of wine, and its refreshing acidity. I called customer service. I was assured the case minus three bottles would be removed. To my surprise, I was told I’d receive a refund. I hadn’t known a money-back guarantee was attached to my order: I hadn’t been dissatisfied before. But that was then. This is now.
Much has changed in the wine industry. Have you noticed when you look over a restaurant’s wine menu that most of the labels are names you’ve never seen before? Worse, a look-up of some of these labels reveals no known vineyards attached to XYZ Estate.
A wine consultant I spoke with more than a decade ago lamented: “Everything has changed. Now, most every wine you buy is manufactured in some chemistry lab.”
These days, many reds I drink, some pricey, leave me with a bad headache. I’m a person who has never suffered headaches until now. One potential culprit is wine additives, particularly sulfides. Though, when I look up the hazards of sulfides in wine, I’m immediately presented with all the reasons why sulfides are not responsible for “wine” headaches. Back then, real wines were not sullied by additives or flavor enhancers.
According to a study by industry group ABL (American Beverage Licensees), wine fraud today is an estimated $9 billion a year global problem.
The simplest fraud involves substituting a manufactured brew for a well-known wine. The counterfeit is fed into a counterfeit bottle. How many drinkers are discerning enough to know the difference?
What concerns me most is not so much the fraud as the people who are swept up into it. Consider the refund I didn’t get. Explanation: “We apologize, the transaction was not completed.” What if I hadn’t called? What about the customer service person who might have been coached to leave X% of refunds uncompleted? I’m not saying this is what happened to me. I simply observe I’ve experienced more unrefunded refunds (with multiple vendors) than pure coincidence could explain.
From wine mishandling, to questionable customer service, to Wells Fargo employees manufacturing fake customer accounts, are we training cadres of Americans to be dishonest in their jobs?
I’ve been in jobs where I was pressured to overlook this and that, all for the sake of the sacred “bottom line.” In one job, I blew the whistle to the CEO, only to discover belatedly he was the last person I should have appealed to. I immediately hired a lawyer. Would I blow any whistle in today’s cheating culture. I don’t know.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
