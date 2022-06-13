Watching Channel 12 news this past Tuesday gave me a big surprise. The Rhode Island House passed a bill mandating that Asian-American, Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history and culture be taught to students in our schools. Even more surprising was that the bill was sponsored by a Republican. It is understandable, and I agree with Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung’s reasoning, to give some context and understanding to Asian culture in the wake of the recent violent attacks on Asians in america. But I have to ask, are Republicans now leaning toward teaching diversity in the classroom? Is this the start of CART (critical asian race theory)? Did the rest of the MAGA crowd in the assembly sign off on this? It really seems too great leap from some orange-faced guy ranting about “the China virus” or the normal white supremacist vitriol coming from them disguised as “free speech.” But this is something positive, and after this leap of faith, maybe Republicans can get on board with commonsense gun laws.
The other thought I have on this subject is I wonder how Mr. Robert Chiaradio Jr. will take the news? He has railed against the nonexistent teaching of critical race theory in schools, but now I guess he can point to this and say “I told you so.” Studying Asian history and culture means we have to study everything, warts and all. I wonder how he’ll react to the teaching of the internment of Japanese-Americans in World War II, or the conversion of Pacific Islanders to Christianity by force. I have a feeling it’s going to be a bumpy ride in the new school year.
John Kisch
Westerly
