It’s a good thing that people are actively discussing the proposed town ordinances on allowing accessory uses, most specifically resort hotels, on golf courses. This is better than coming to the subject late and thoroughly emotionally (see Campbell Green). Still, it would be better if letter-writers and others did not confuse the overall concept with their interpretations of what Winn Properties might propose for Winnapaug CC. There is no proposal to date, just concepts/marketing presentations.
It is perfectly common for golf courses, especially those open to the public, to have hotel rooms. But how many? When a proposal is made it seems that crux of the matter will be “what is accessory to a golf course?” Some letters worry that too large a project would make the golf course accessory to the resort/hotel. A fair concern.
Here is the definition of “accessory use” from state law:
“45-24-31(3) accessory use. A use of land or of a building, or portion thereof, customarily incidental and subordinate to the principal use of the land or building. An accessory use may be restricted to the same lot as the principal use. An accessory use shall not be permitted without the principal use to which it is related.”
Nancy Letendre, Westerly’s town planner adds, “There is much case law on this subject.”
I don’t know how the Planning Board will make this determination when faced with an actual proposal but here are some metrics that might help bound the issue:
A truly accessible-to-golf number of hotel rooms might logically, preferably, be fewer than the maximum number of players. I would wager it shouldn’t be a noticeably larger number. A golf course can handle a fixed number of foursomes in a day. The maximum on the course at any one time is two per hole times 18 holes for 36 foursomes, and thus 144 players at any given moment. Two shotgun starts a day maxes out at 244 players.
Or, say play starts at 7:30 a.m. and goes until the last 18-hole tee time at 3 p.m. A foursome every 10 minutes comes to 3+6+6+6+6+6+6+6 = 45 foursomes times four players, roughly 200 per day. There may be some later afternoon 9-holers. I’m guessing Winn Properties or others might have different metrics, but not very different. Every eight minutes gets us to 250 rounds/day.
Case law on “accessory use” may drive different conclusions in the Planning Board. I’m hoping this capacity-based analysis helps.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
