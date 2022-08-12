I am writing regarding the zoning amendments that were passed at the last Planning Board meeting. These amendments redefine ALL Westerly golf courses as “land development projects.” These amendments are now scheduled to be voted on at the Town Council’s September meeting.
The massive development planned for the Winnapaug Golf Course changes the focus from a golf course with housing to a large resort with a golf course as an accessory.
It is my understanding that a typical golf course can accommodate 225 to 250 people per day. The proposed development includes a 150-room hotel at the current clubhouse location. Assuming two people per room, the hotel alone will accommodate 300 people. The additional “limited suite rooms,” “cottages” and “villas” not included in that number would be on both sides of Shore Road, along Tom Harvey Road and Links Passage. The developer has not indicated any way of sustaining a balance between golfing by their guests and the public.
I would ask the Town Council to consider limiting the amount of development to accommodate less than 220 people in the proposed amendment.
This will prevent overdevelopment of Winnapaug Golf Course and maintain the original intent as in Westerly’s Comprehensive Plan: the golf course is primary and “the hotel remaining accessory to the current recreational use” to be enjoyed by the public.
Arlene Hawkins
Westerly
