In these challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been bright moments that have brought me hope. Recently in Westerly, the community came together in support of neighbors by opening Pantry on the Lane.
One of the struggles that many families have faced in these last months has been having enough food. People who have never before needed to access the emergency food system are now regularly seeking help. Hearing this need from many residents, Westerly Hospital’s community health team, with funding through Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds of Washington County and the federal CARES Act, pulled together partners to support the establishment of the new food pantry in the Bradford neighborhood.
Joy Fellowship Church and Pastor Mark Benson stepped forward to host the pantry in the church’s newly renovated space. Westerly Hospital helped secure commercial grade freezers and a refrigerator to store the food. Other neighbors jumped in to assist. Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey sent officers Tony Alicchio and Howard Mills to pick up and deliver eight pallets of food. Stop & Shop in Westerly assisted in the food order and store manager Lisa Silvia personally donated over $4,000 in groceries to the pantry. Thanks to the support and generosity of the community, the pantry is open every Saturday providing dozens of families with access to farm-fresh foods as well as other nutritional groceries.
This has truly been a community effort of neighbors helping neighbors, demonstrating how much Westerly cares for its people. We all do our part to make the community healthier and Westerly Hospital is proud to do so both within and outside of our walls.
Patrick L. Green
Stonington
The writer is president and CEO of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital and executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health.
