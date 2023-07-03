Today (June 30, 2023) I am seventy. I was born in the Westerly Hospital; delivered C-Section by a Westerly institution the late Joseph L.C. Ruisi, M.D.
Needless to say, the Westerly Hospital has changed since I was born. Regrettably, except in unusual circumstances, a child is no longer born in Westerly any more.
I do appeal to Hopkinton registered voters to consider applying for a town board or commission. I ask them not to be intimidated by the fear they are not qualified. They should consider the time involved and what the panel does and what powers they may or may not have.
My concern for nonresidents on the Economic Development Commission is borne not of what nonresidents may contribute. I feel appointments are best held with only a highly unusual exception should be Hopkinton residents. I have talked to multiple people and collected information on this topic. Information clearly seems to go in my favor. Most importantly, the town charter seems to be for town residents only, but I know that can be debated. I value all opinions but positions on boards and commissions are best held by residents.I served on the first Charter Revision Commission after the town charter was adopted, and I am the only Town Council member to have that expertise. It is clear after talking with Georgia Ure, the first chair of the original town charter commission, only town residents should be on boards and commissions. She has informed me that was the intent of that commission. I value her input.
On July 4, 1872, John Calvin Coolidge Jr. was born in Plymouth Notch, Vermont, the only president to be born on the Fourth of July.
President Coolidge served from 1923-29, and John Alden, the Mayflower Compact Signer, is among our shared ancestors. I had the pleasure in the past to be in Plymouth Notch multiple times. Twice I recall seeing his oldest child, John Coolidge, going to the cemetery on July 4. I did an article on it for the “Rhode Island Freemason.” John was a Freemason but his father, “Silent Cal,” was not. Interestingly, Grace Anna Goodhue, “Silent Cal’s” wife, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, an organization related to the Masonic fraternity. I share Goodhue ancestry with her among other ancestors.
In closing, I ask Hopkinton residents to keep in touch by contacting me at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org and text or call 401-378-0914.
Scott Bill Hirst
Hopkinton
