I live adjacent to the Pawcatuck River in the vicinity of the Potter Hill Mill dam. The fresh water source for my home is a shallow well. I have had the water tested and, with the exception of carryover sediment, the water quality is excellent. In addition, in the 32 years we have lived here, we have never run the well dry. I appreciate these facts, as the place where I was raised was quite the opposite. The well water had large amounts of sulfur, which gave it an unpleasant smell, and the well would routinely run dry.
The reason I believe that I have an abundant, quality source of fresh water for my home is because my shallow well is tapped into the Pawcatuck River aquifer, and if the Potter Hill Mill dam was removed, the depth of that aquifer would change, thus impacting my well. Consequently, until I receive assurances that this would not happen, I would prefer that the dam remains as is. I do believe that portions of the dam reside in the Town of Hopkinton, thus Hopkinton residents should have a voice in the disposition of the dam.
Mr. Rooney states in Tuesday’s article in The Sun (“Study seeks to ID impact Potter Hill Mill dam removal would have on fish, wells”) that “Hopkinton officials” were involved, however I assure you that most residents have only become aware of these plans over the last month or so. I am calling upon the Hopkinton Town Council to become involved and delay any physical activities pertaining to the removal of the dam until the concerns of all affected residents are adequately addressed. It is my personal preference that the Town of Westerly focus their funds and efforts into cleaning up the mill property, which is a safety hazard and eyesore that has been falling into the river for years. In addition, funds should be expended to repair and upgrade the fish ladder.
However, I believe that the concerns pertaining to the structural stability of the actual dam are exaggerated. Once or twice a year, the water level downstream of the dam increases almost to the level upstream of the dam, and the dam was completely submerged in the river by the 100-year flood in 2010 and it survived. If it was going to collapse, it would have done so then, but it did not.
David Wojtkowiak
Ashaway
