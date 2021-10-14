Four months ago, the Hopkinton Town Council went around their Planning Board and Conservation Commission and created the Potter Hill Dam Informational Committee. They then appointed its partisan members entirely from the 1% of Hopkinton residents who live directly on or within a stone’s throw of the impoundment upstream of Potter Hill Dam, ignoring the other 99% of town residents who all live within the Pawcatuck watershed but have broader interests in the river. The Town Council did not appoint a study committee; they appointed a lobby committee intent on opposing removal of the dam. It will be useful for everyone to keep this bias in mind as the dam removal project moves forward.
Harvey Buford
Ashaway
