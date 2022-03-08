This week I received a phone call from a Hopkinton resident who wanted to compliment Hopkinton for the town services that she received. The last snow/ice storm left so much ice on her steps and driveway that the resident felt that she could not safely get out to her car to obtain groceries, etc. After falling on the ice, she crawled back to her house and called the Recreation Department at Crandall House for help. Mary Sawyer and Kim Wheeler personally went to her house to check on her and Justin Nutting of the Hopkinton Police Department went to her house to do a wellness check. Once he saw the ice, he used the resident’s shovel to clear the steps and a pathway to her car.
The resident was so impressed that she called me to tell me of the quality, care and kindness shown by Hopkinton’s town employees to make her feel safe. She was so happy and told me that it meant a lot. I promised her that I would tell her story at the next Town Council meeting (which was Monday). It makes me feel good to be able to report that Hopkinton’s taxes are well spent and our town employees are doing an exceptional job taking care of the residents.
The council is in the midst of the town budgeting process. The public hearing on the town budget is May 3, and the budget referendum vote will be on June 14. The above story is an example of how the town government cares about and responds to its residents. Therefore, I am asking all voters to please vote yes on the town budget this year.
Sharon Davis
Hopkinton
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
