Town government in Hopkinton needs to be strengthened. That can greatly increase by volunteers who are registered votersfilling numerous tens of various board and commission openings. One need not have great credentials, but the willingness to serve the town. A list of vacancies is on the town website. A number of these boards and commissions are dormant. An application can be printed out online on the town’s website. You can also go to the town clerk’s office at town hall. For questions call 401-377-7777, Extension #1.
I am impressed in the volunteers who stepped forward to serve on the Potter Hill Dam Information Committee. They are meeting frequently. I have been attending those meetings. Jim Duksta has been chairing that committee. The well survey should be completed. Any questions please call the town clerk’s office. On Friday, my town council colleague Mike Geary and I were on “Chariho is Listening” on the WBLQ radio station with host Jean Gagnier. Carl Rosen called in from the dam information committee and was an asset to the show. Mr. Gagnier is looking from the Chariho area for “Chariho Is Listening,” and if you have a Chariho region tie-in, please contact him at jgagnier@verizon.net.
I am 68, and certainly interested in senior issues. I belong to the senior centers in Richmond and Westerly. I am a common sight at the Westerly one. The Committee on Aging in Hopkinton is dormant.
It should be reactivated. You need not be elderly to serve. I have been designated the liaison to this committee. If you are interested, please contact the town clerk’s office or me directly.
Hopkinton needs to be strengthened. We all to need to help. We need respectful and dedicated volunteers, who can disagree, but not be disagreeable. In addition, we need people who appreciate the fact their opinion may not be the only one.
In closing, Hopkinton residents can contact me at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org and 401-677-9503 or 401-602-3976. Personal contact and non-town business please use scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.