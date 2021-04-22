I am very disappointed in the Hopkinton Town Council over the lack of support for small farms. My family owns Elmrock Farm in Ashaway and our farm is one of the last seven dairy farms in the state of Rhode Island and has been around since 1889. Recently, they voted to remove the small solar arrays from the farm viability ordinance. By choosing to remove the small solar arrays from the farm viability ordinance instead of amending the ordinance, it will have disastrous consequences for our farm and Ashaway.
Every day more farms go out of business because the financial burdens are too great and the economic climate makes it impossible to run a small dairy farm. Milk prices are at a low, making it impossible to make enough for operating costs. Feeding animals, vet bills, equipment, taxes and upkeep all take more than what a milk check will bring in. Elmrock Farm is 252 acres and the small solar array in the farm viability ordinance would allow us a total of 3 acres — that is only a little more than 1% of our total land. By being able to lease our land to a solar company, it gives us a financial lifeline to survive. The money helps pay taxes, while still being able to farm, and helps with operational costs. It is not a financial windfall as some would believe, but a way to save our farm and keep it going. Having 3 total acres will help guarantee Elmrock’s Farm survival for future generations.
After attending the Town Council meeting and listening to the members of the council, particularly three of its members, it gives me little hope that they will help farms like my family’s. After contacting all council members and writing them letters urging them to consider keeping small solar in the farm viability ordinance, I was disappointed by the lack of professionalism that council members Stephen Moffit, Sharon Davis and Robert Marvel showed. Not one of these three members showed the professionalism and common courtesy to respond to my letter, even to note if they had received it. It is even more disappointing that Stephen Moffit, who said he wants to have an honest conversation in his opinion piece for The Westerly Sun, has not even talked or reached out to Elmrock Farm. How can you have a conversation if one side doesn’t respond?
At the meeting on March 29, all three of these members of the Town Council repeatedly said that they support farmers. I urge these three council members to think about their words and challenge them to actually help farmers instead of making them go out of business. Actions speak louder than words.
I urge Hopkinton residents that support farmers to write these elected officials. Elmrock Farm is one step away from being sold to a developer for housing lots. More houses mean more taxes for the residents. If there is no community support, there will be one less farm and a lot more houses.
Johanna Marsh
Ashaway
