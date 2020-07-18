2020 will be an interesting election year. As I am seeking re-election to the Hopkinton Town Council, I will be joined by two other Republican Town Council candidates, Mike Geary and Justin Wilmar. Mike is a former state representative candidate who is active in veterans affairs. Justin, new to politics, has been a firefighter in Westerly. The Republicans may get three of the five seats open for the Town Council. Two other Republican town candidates are Larry Phelps for town sergeant and Edwin James for town moderator. This is a great showing for the Republicans, with five town candidates.
We will be having a much larger town committee on the Republican side. I will elaborate on that later in the near future. I do note former Town Council members Ken Mott, who currently vice-chairs our local town committee, Philip J. Scalise, and Barbara Watrous will be on the 2021-23 town committee. Chariho School Committee members George M. Abbott and Rev. David Stall have again signed up for the town committee.
Before I close this letter, I thank Frank T. Landolfi, current town council president, Sylvia K. Thompson and Barbara A. Capalbo, town councilors who are leaving this year, noting their service to the town.
I can be reached at 401-529-3240 or scottbillhirt@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council and the chairman of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee.
