I have agreed to attend the graduation of the Class of 2023 of Chariho at the University of Rhode Island campus. My personal congratulations to the class. I remind them there is life after high school! I remind them also there are still other horizons, so they should not stop with successes or failures they have at this point. I am an old Chariho alumnus from the Class of 1971! In my day the graduation was in front of the high school.
I would like to remind our citizens in Hopkinton that the annual Financial Town Assembly will be today, Tuesday, May 2, at Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. This is a hybrid meeting, so physical presence is not required.
I urge those interested to check our town website for further details. In addition to the proposed 2023-24 town budget there are also warrant items, one dealing with tax stabilization agreement for the 100 Alton Bradford Road solar project only. No other solar project is included. In addition there is a public works-type warrant item and note that there is wording on state funding as well as local funding in it. Please read the language of both warrant items.
The actual town budget to be voted on by all voters of the town will be on Tuesday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday will be a chance for those interested to let the Town Council know what their views on the proposed town budget is before the Town Council adopts a budget to be presented to the voters.
I ask citizens who are registered voters to consider applying to many of the vacancies on the various town boards and commissions. The new charter commission is looking for input; please see the town website. I am liaison to the Hopkinton Land Trust, which has an active group of volunteers. They are bolstered by friends of the land trust group. I am liaison to the Hopkinton Conservation Commission, which needs strengthening. Please consider joining this group.
There are a number of other appointments you can consider applying for if you are a Hopkinton voter. I would like to see the Hopkinton Committee on Aging resurrected. I hold membership in both senior citizens organizations for Richmond and Westerly. In fact I am running for the board of directors of the Westerly group today, Tuesday, May 2. I am not active in the Richmond group, but maintain my membership.
In closing, I ask Hopkinton citizens to check our town website; they also can feel free to contact me if they wish at 401-525-4131/401-585-5205, and scottbillhirst@gmail.com, but remember I only speak for myself!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
