Thank you, Westerly Sun and League of Women Voters, for your published interviews of Hopkinton Town Council candidates. The current council majority (Davis, Marvel, Moffitt) ran for one purpose: prohibit all solar development that produces power beyond the owner’s personal needs. Their target included the farm viability ordinance for solar that was saving our farms.
It does not take a lot of effort or imagination to prohibit something. Producing an ordinance that sets rules so solar must be in the right locations and at the right scale is doable, but harder. Bad solar, good solar, these councilors have prohibited all solar. Therefore, their responses to the LWVSC question of what they would do to minimize the effects of climate change on Hopkinton residents is informative.
When I chaired the Conservation Commission, we opposed solar along Route 3 at Exit 1 because that site was zoned and intended for decades to be built out for commercial development, providing jobs, services and taxes. These three bought Eric Bibler’s false idea that solar is industrial manufacturing that is incompatible anywhere but in our Manufacturing and Commercial zones. Now we find these zones centered at Exit 1 and 2 pretty much filled up with solar without much room left to bring in businesses. Next time you drive past the Exit 1 solar, look over and see if you can detect the traffic, sounds, and smells of industrial manufacturing? Or, is it so tranquil and green you hardly know it is powering thousands of homes?
This majority appointed a few residents to thwart a long-term plan to reduce future flooding from more powerful and frequent climate change storms. Environmentalists have spent years removing the former working dams on the Pawcatuck River for multiple reasons, including climate change. There is only one left unaddressed, Potter Hill Dam. Once gone, everyone living or traveling near the river will be safer because the floodplain won’t already be full of water and there will be no old unmaintained dam to fail.
They created this partisan temporary propaganda committee entirely from residents that live along the river above the dam whose interest is to keep their private lake for their three or four pontoon boats. Since this would come across as questionable to the public, they instead claim that with the dam gone, they will suffer loss of their well water. This is made up, not real. First, they live in a massive aquifer and recharge area, the best in the state. Unlike some interior areas of Hopkinton where homes have marginal water even with 600-foot wells, water is abundant along the river. Second, the funders of the dam removal will replace their outdated shallow wells along the river for free. Well water is not the issue, pontoon boats are.
This Town Council majority has not done a good job. They have set us up for tax increases by favoring residential development over farms, businesses, or opportunities for thoughtful green energy. Please keep these things in mind when you vote.
Harvey Buford
Hopkinton
The writer spent more than 30 years on the Hopkinton Conservation Commission.
