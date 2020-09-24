At the Sept. 21 Hopkinton Town Council meeting an attack was made on me by another councilor. I was accused of making my solar project decisions before the actual formal decision time because over the last two years I have never voted in favor of any of the five major solar projects that have come before the council requesting zoning and Comprehensive Plan amendments to change the land from residential to commercial.
As a Town Council member, I have always taken seriously my responsibility to analyze the pros and cons of each project. I do independent research and interview and listen to affected constituents. For each project I seek answers to pertinent questions from others with expertise and from the developer in question. I also do site visits and have always made good-faith efforts to verify the claims made by the developers in their proposals.
In addition, as the Town Council liaison to the Hopkinton Planning Board, I hear each solar presentation twice — once when presented to the Planning Board and again when presented to the Town Council. I have ample opportunity to evaluate each proposal, and I have taken advantage of those opportunities because I feel the residents of Hopkinton deserve no less than my best effort in evaluating each project.
Through all the controversy surrounding the large solar projects, I have developed the following objective standards to guide my votes for or against each solar project. I have made these standards public numerous times. They are:
1. Based on my research and interpretation of the statute, is this project consistent with the current Comprehensive Plan that was approved in 2018?
2. After reviewing all of the pertinent facts did the Planning Board favorably recommend this project?
3. What is the opinion of Hopkinton’s affected residents regarding the project?
4. Have I given due consideration to any overriding outside factors?
I can only say that I was taken aback that a council member would have the audacity to seemingly publicly state that my evaluation of any solar project might be biased because no project seeking to locate in a residential zone has earned my approval. It would seem that only a vote for placement of a solar project in a residential area will satisfy the standards of the council member. Perhaps it is ironic that this attack took place at a council meeting where the council voted unanimously to deny approval of one large solar project and 4 to 1 to reject the other solar project.
In running for office, I promised the residents of Hopkinton that I would listen to their voices and represent them. I have done my best to do just that, and with their support, I will continue to represent the residents on the next council.
Sharon Davis
Hope Valley
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council and is running for re-election.
