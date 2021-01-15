Trump faces the second impeachment charge during his presidency. Senate Republicans would do well to vote to convict. Of course, they should do it because Trump publicly called for insurrection and encouraged a mob to assault the Capitol building. Republicans should also vote to convict to save the Republican Party.
If they vote not to convict, they will endorse the insurrection by default. A mob of white supremacist, anti-Semitic, antidemocratic, Confederate and Nazi flag-waivers will forever own the Republican Party. A vote not to convict will embolden the 147 Republicans that voted to overturn the election. It would be saying maybe next time you can overthrow the government.
A vote to convict will likely lose some of the Republican base, the insurrectionist mob. If so, it would make America and the Republican Party stronger overall. The Republican Party has a chance to reaffirm it is an American political party committed to the rule of law and our sacred Constitution. I hope it returns to the values it once had before Trump.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
