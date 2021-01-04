“Biden says pace of vaccine rollout too slow” and “Trump’s $2K checks stall in Senate” in my Dec. 30 issue of The Sun provides hope that Biden will brightly emerge from Trump’s shadow and Trump will go quietly into the good night ... yeah, and then you woke up. 2020’s top 3 words: 1. COVID; 2. Trump; and 3. Biden, as Kamala and justice wait their turn.
The 2020 election broke new ground, but its most off-putting features are now intensified in Georgia’s special run-off Senatorial election(s) occurring today that’s been more like a fundraising telethon of money than a political battleground of ideas. It’s been a non-stop Rubik’s Cube blitzkrieg of text messages and emails received in various forms, at all times appealing across the universal spectrum of sentiments all tied together by one goal: getting your money. Polls, surveys, petitions, cards, priorities, optimists or pessimists, guilt or congratulations, reward or threaten, everyone to no one’s doing it, now is the best time, end of FEC deadline, end of year deadline, end of month, end of week, end of day or even end of sentence deadline, now is the only time ... make it stop already!
It’s incredibly insulting to anyone paying attention as Obama sums it up: “Whatever you’ve done so far, it’s not enough”. Additionally, “whatever you do today or tomorrow is not enough.” We’re living in the faceless roboworld of algorithms and nonstop computer-generated solicitations where “unsubscribe” is the only word these programs understand ... for now. I have no interest at all in humiliating, crushing or destroying anyone, as some of these fundraisers need to go back to finishing school. Pursuing justice, honesty, seriousness of effort, compassion and fairness while avoiding selfishness, corruption, favoritism, dishonesty and personal gain are worthwhile goals for the individual, and what we’d like to find in politicians as well with its absence perhaps explaining why so many are turned off by politics. Here’s hoping the Biden administration finds a way to connect us to these ideals.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
