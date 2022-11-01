My career with Westerly Public Schools started nearly 20 years ago as a 22-year-old teacher at State Street School. Shortly after I started I took a course and one of my assignments was researching Westerly’s 20/20 vision. It was then that I first learned about the long-term plan to upgrade our schools, starting with the new Westerly Middle School build, then the high school campus renovation, followed by our elementary schools. I remained at State Street while the first two-thirds of 20/20 were completed. I often thought to myself, particularly on heatless, cold winter mornings, “It will be amazing for my students and colleagues when it’s time for the elementary schools to be upgraded. We are due.”
When the time came to form our first “School Redesign Committee” in 2014, I jumped at the chance to be a part of it. By now I was not only a teacher, but also a resident and taxpayer in Westerly. I was part of the community. While we toured neighboring districts who had built sound, accessible and modern buildings, I thought to myself, “It will be amazing for my students, my colleagues (and my property value) when this passes and our elementary schools are upgraded. We are due.”
It didn’t pass. We moved on to our second attempt. By now I was a teacher leader at Westerly Middle School and saw firsthand the benefits of a beautiful new building. Teachers had upgraded technology. The climate was controlled. There was space built for collaborative learning. Again I thought to myself, “It will be amazing for the students, their families, my peers and the community when this passes and our elementary schools are upgraded. We are due.”
We are now here, in 2022, and I am hopeful that the third time’s a charm. My role has changed, as I’m now the director of pupil personnel and the mom of a preschool-aged child. I still live here in Westerly and it’s my home. I am committed to supporting my incredible staff and teachers and laser-focused on fostering the potential each student brings to school every day. I work closely with families who are desperate to know that they send their children to a safe and accessible environment. I feel the same way about this for my own daughter. My staff, families and students deserve to work, learn and grow in schools that are updated and safe, with innovative and flexible learning and community spaces.
In my 20 years in Westerly I have been a teacher, resident, parent and administrator. My perspective and my stake in this has grown an incredible amount in the last 20 years, but my unwavering support of the project has never changed. I implore you to approve Question 4 on the ballot on Nov. 8, for the community, staff, teachers, and most importantly, the children.
It will be amazing for our Bulldog family when this passes and our elementary schools are upgraded. We are due.
Christina Amanti Mathieu
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.