As those who follow the work of the School Building Subcommittee are aware, this group (consisting of educators, district and town leaders, and individuals with architectural, building, and financial expertise) have been working for many months to identify viable options for the elementary level phase of Vision 2020. Earlier phases of this master plan for addressing the district’s facilities needs previously resulted in the building of the Westerly Middle School building and the creation of the Westerly High School campus. Westerly High School is consistently recognized by publications such as Architectural Digest as the most beautiful high school in the state and Westerly Middle School, with its “pod”-style layout is really ideally set up for middle level team instruction. Our elementary schools have had to wait, but the longer they do, the more work they will need.
The Building Subcommittee, under the leadership of parent and architect Justin Hopkins, has for roughly two years, sought, collected and reviewed numerous proposals for projects, held multiple community engagement sessions and did all that it felt it could to hear from as many community members as possible in order to land on proposals that meet the district’s needs and which will hopefully be supported by the voters via a bond referendum. Two previous referendums (in 2016 and 2019) have both failed to gain the support needed for passage.
The subcommittee, when reviewing and considering proposals, has done so with 21st-century educational programming needs in mind. It has also done so with a $50 million project cap (established by the Town Council) in place. While $50 million dollars obviously represents a significant investment, we all have seen the impact that COVID-driven supply issues and inflation have had on building and other costs. The cap in place represents what town leadership believes is responsible. It does, of course, limit project options.
With all of this context, the Building Subcommittee has narrowed proposals down to two. One involves closing one of our elementary schools (leaving two which would be renovated), returning Grade 8 to Westerly High School, and designating the current Westerly Middle School an “upper elementary” school for students in Grades 4-7. The other plan calls for building a new elementary school (to replace the current State Street School) and doing renovations to both Dunn’s Corner’s and Springbrook elementary schools. Grade configurations would remain as they are currently. Both of these proposals come in below the $50 million mark.
At its last meeting, the subcommittee voted to make a recommendation to the School Committee at its meeting Wednesday that it endorse the new build at State Street proposal. As the Building Subcommittee serves in an advisory role, the School Committee may choose to follow that recommendation, may decide to instead move forward on the other proposal described above, or may deliberate and ultimately vote to go in another direction altogether.
Time is running short if we hope to have a question on the November ballot. The School Community will be deciding on its next steps very soon. Community members who have yet to weigh in are encouraged to contact the School Committee.
Again, the Building Subcommittee has been as inclusive of all voices and as transparent in its deliberations as it could be. We all want to get this right and, likewise, we all hope that the third time really is the charm.
Philo F. Willetts Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.