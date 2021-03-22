In 2011, near the height of tensions with Iran over nuclear stockpiling, I sat in a taxi in New York City. It was St. Patrick’s Day. The driver observed that St. Patrick wasn’t even Irish. A college paper he had written, in Iran, traced St. Patrick’s journey from Britain, where he was born, to Ireland.
In the course of our amiable chat, he took off on a non-sequitur with unexpected emotion: “No one blames you for George Bush’s war with Iraq; but everyone blames me for the Ayatollah.”
It turned out that he had come to the United States for democracy and freedom. Instead, he found discrimination. He was shunned for his Iranian heritage, tarred with the same hate-filled brush as the very Ayatollah who had driven him from his homeland.
He took for granted I was American, despite my obviously Asian features, lumping me in with the “no one blames you.”
What an irony that 10 years later, I am in his boat: Americans of Asian descent are being vilified.
During all too many periods in American history, tensions, fears and stresses find an outlet in treating some ethnic group badly. Remember the “Irish need not apply” signs? How about the internment and confiscation of Japanese farms in California in the 1940s, driven by white agribusinesses eager to rid themselves of stiff competition.
We are in another stressful period today. Stoked by Donald Trump’s divisive tactics, stoked by financial uncertainty, stoked by China’s rise in power and trade tensions, the scapegoats this time around are Asians.
I have been unaccountably fortunate to have lived my life in the United States among educated, broad-minded people, people who generally lived the best of American ideals. I have known about racial enmity, just never experienced it. Is it too much to hope that what we’ve seen this past year is a transitory venting, that it, too, will pass? If not, where do we go from here?
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
