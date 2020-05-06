There’s a Buddhist saying that goes: Life is suffering/ Suffering is caused by attachments/ Attachments can be overcome/We overcome them by suffering.
This has become a joke in our family, quoted every time somebody complains too much. It certainly has a ring of truth but leaves out an important point: To be human is to be attached. We’re attached to where/how we live, to what we learned, what we do, whom we love, the ideals we hold. When individuals are incapable of bonding with what matters to them, we say they have an attachment disorder. We feel sorry for them. They suffer in their own way by not caring enough about anything. They might have gotten hurt early in life, keeping themselves in a bubble of defense. They do not seem to be fully alive. Hence the question: Is suffering necessary to grow?
I’m thinking of what the theologian C.S. Lewis called “The Problem of Pain.” In his writing, he looks at many angles of why God would allow evil; why Creation has to suffer. How did the snake get into the Garden of Eden? Probably all literature, religious or otherwise, deals with this question — and while theories abound, there’s no final answer. We are born into a beautiful but messed-up world. Sooner or later we encounter suffering. How we handle it, avoid or endure it, what meaning we attach to it, makes all the difference to who we become. Wars, famines, illnesses, natural disasters and personal tragedies can break hearts and spirits — yet engender heroic acts of compassion, reshuffle priorities, develop new perspectives. They can transform us. We become what we didn’t think possible.
This may sound like worn clichés. But here we are in the midst of this new pandemic, and the historic dramas are played out again. In response to suffering, doctors, nurses and first responders risk their lives, people pull together even while keeping “social distance”; love pours out from many sources; amazing gifts are given. The creative arts are finding new ways of expression; science makes new discoveries of healing. Long-term hatreds between nations are laid to rest; awareness rises that we’re all in this together. We learn to give up what we took for granted. A spirit of sacrifice, of repentance for abusing the earth, is taking hold. Would we have achieved all this without suffering?
Back to suffering as a way to overcome attachments: we’re doing it already. Let us accept, as we suffer right now, that we cannot go back to the way it was. Let us detach from consuming too much, wasting too much, from fighting one another, from abusing the earth. This is a huge wake-up call; perhaps our last one. The earth has taken revenge on our carelessness, or at least given us a stern warning. Ultimately it doesn’t need us — the human race — but we need the earth to survive. Our bond with Mother Earth is the one attachment we need to keep, so help us God.
Marlies Parent
North Stonington
The writer is a member of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group.
