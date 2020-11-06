Back on Nov. 11, 2002, at the dedication of the six large bronze plaques at the World War I Memorial, which was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1937, a reporter asked me why I wanted to serve on the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee, and I responded with “To honor all veterans who served and to honor my cousin Tom Liguori, Louis Gaccione and Anthony Giordano.”
Then I explained in detail. Tom and I had something in common. When drafted, we both stood under 5 feet tall and our weight was under 100 pounds. After basic training, he was sent to Italy, where he was later wounded by mortar fire and later had his left leg removed at the knee. Tom was awarded the Purple Heart and the Mediterranean Campaign Ribbon with stars.
The three of us were not just close buddies, but also Westerly High School Class of 1950 graduates. We were drafted in October 1952 and processed at Fort Devens, Mass. Louis’ last four digits of his service number was 9929, mine was 9930 and Anthony’s was 9931. A couple of days later, Louis and Anthony were sent to Fort Dix. That was the last time I saw Louis. Pfc. Gaccione was killed in action on July 18, 1953, in Korea just days before the truce was signed.
Anthony was awarded the Silver Star for bravery after assuming command of his platoon when its commanding officers were wounded. He was also awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Purple Heart (twice) and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. This was during the night of July 17, 1953.
Commanding Gen. John Barringer said, “Indeed, this was a 9-foot man in a 5-foot body.” Anthony, when questioned, would only say, “I thought that was what we were here for.”
Leading up to the dedication in 2002 was seven comrade veterans who served with me on the committee from day one until their passing. They are:
- Armondo Azzinaro
- John Barone
- Edgar Carroll
- Pat Castagna
- Quentin DiSimone
- John Fusaro Sr.
- Joe Vacca
Let us pause on this Veterans Day to honor and thank all those who served to keep this country safe and free.
Edward Liguori
Westerly
The writer is the chairman of the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.