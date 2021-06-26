I’m going to be asking the Westerly Town Council to draft a resolution shortly honoring the men and women of the Westerly Police Department, as they do such a fine job in keeping the peace here in Westerly. Law enforcement is not an easy profession and you have to walk a fine line inbetween addressing criminal activity and protecting our citizens civil liberties. I think that our police department men and women really do a nice job in this balancing act.
What we have seen in other communities that do not support their local police department is a very serious spike in violent crime. There is a criminal element that exists in every society and communities that do not support their law enforcement personnel have emboldened this criminal element and we are seeing the results of this failed policy all across the nation in increased crime rates.
Westerly police officers deal with some pretty crazy stuff on a daily basis and handle their jobs with professionalism and without any fanfare. They really are the quiet heroes in our town and I would like the town council to give them a thank you for their service to our community.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
