Gotta love the COVID comedy contained in the April Fool’s letter, “Light is delusional, deranged … or an atheist.” Does the delusional letter-writer recognize that an unquantifiably higher number of crimes and deaths have occurred in the name of God than atheism? The Spanish Inquisition unleashed “God only knows” torture on “non-believers” or people who just didn’t believe in the right god. 9/11’s destructive barbarity was inflicted in the name of God with the 9/11 monsters volunteering their life to defend their god. Or is this letter-writer arrogantly stating that she has a monopoly on god that others lack?
Some children make up imaginary friends, and my theory is some adults carry on this illusory practice and call their imaginary friend “God.” Everyone has their own god, with the mode being no god at all that Pew & Gallup polling estimates the low end to be 10% while recognizing: 1. People’s reluctance to claim to pollsters atheist status (which most definitely does not include me); and 2. Atheism slowly creeping up in recent decades (church membership has certainly dropped ... Gallup: 1999 church membership 70% vs. 2019 down to 50% with 20% decline attributable to the increase in “no religion”).
Might this god phenomena stem from people taking themselves too seriously, filled with self-importance, unable to accept their own personal insignificance in the scheme of it all? Logic demands that societal living in a community makes us interdependent with a necessary tolerance of views differing from one’s own. Honesty, respect and mutual consideration support a “do unto others as you’d have done unto yourself” internal dictum that makes any external god or Jesus figure unnecessary. Please apply this universal standard to everyday living and voting come Nov. 3, Election Day.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.