On Dec. 6, 2022, a new Town Council will be sworn into office in Charlestown. The only candidate from the Charlestown Citizens Alliance who was elected was incumbent Susan Cooper. The remaining four seats will be held by incumbent President Deborah Carney, incumbent Grace Klinger, Rippy Serra and Stephen Stokes.
In the letter to the editor titled “Attack on Charlestown staff was unfair” (Nov. 27) by former town councilor Bonnie Van Slyke, she ridicules Mr. Stephen Hoff, who says he is a certified public accountant in Connecticut.
Apparently Mr. Hoff had challenged the town treasurer and the town administrator for supplying the Town Council with the wrong figures when it voted 5-0 to add an extra week’s pay for the town hall employees because of accounting principles and the number of weeks in a pay period.
Using his claim of being a certified public accountant in Connecticut, Mr. Hoff has a history of disputing the figures of the town’s Budget Commission, its treasurer and the town administrator regarding the town’s finances and its budget. As a taxpayer he certainly has a right to do that but, it will be interesting if he continues playing his CPA card after the new Town Council is sworn in.
I believe that Mr. Hoff is practicing his profession without being held accountable. If he continues to insist on citing his credentials he should tell the taxpayers who he worked for what positions he held, for how long and why he left that employment!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
