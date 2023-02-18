The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection states that Stephen Hoff is not a CPA and that he has not been licensed as a CPA for approximately 30 years, well before he moved to Charlestown.
On Jan. 23, Cat T. Arsenault, staff attorney for DCP, wrote the following:
“Although Stephen Hoff was licensed for two years (1992–94), he has not renewed his license since 1994, and therefore, his license has not been current or active since 1994. Additionally, he has not registered his certificate. Therefore, our original response to you is still accurate, that Stephen Hoff is not a CPA and is not authorized to practice public accountancy or use the CPA designation.”
In her communication, Ms. Arsenault also stated that Mr. Hoff is not authorized to practice public accountancy or use the CPA title. She wrote the following:
“However, a certificate holder is not authorized to practice public accountancy or use the CPA title. In order to practice as a CPA or use the CPA designation, a CPA certificate holder must use that certificate to obtain either a (1) license (full practice) or (2) registration (limited practice). In Connecticut, a licensed or registered CPA must renew his/her license or registration annually.”
As a matter of record, Mr. Hoff’s credentials were mentioned publicly as a measure of his credibility at the Town Council meeting on Dec. 12, 2022, and he was encouraged to present his CPA license.
Since Dec.12, 2022, Mr. Hoff has provided no proof that he has maintained an active license. He also has provided no evidence of a recent peer review and no proof that he has experience in performing audits of governmental entities and meets the requirements of Government Auditing Standards to perform these audits (e.g., continuing professional education, etc.). These are required for the office of Rhode Island Auditor General to approve firms conducting municipal audits in Rhode Island that were cited by the Rhode Island auditor general in his letter to Mr. Hoff on March 11, 2022.
As I outlined in detail in my letter to the Westerly Sun on Jan. 2 (“Attacks on Charlestown staff need to stop”), Mr. Hoff’s allegations about town staff are not supported by facts. Mr. Hoff continues to insist that this unsupported claim, as well as many other unsubstantiated allegations, be accepted rather than the testimony of the previous auditors, licensed CPAs approved by the Rhode Island auditor general to perform municipal audits; the town’s previous treasurers, also licensed as CPAs; and the town’s Budget Commission — all of which found no major issues with the town’s financial management.
These attacks need to stop.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
