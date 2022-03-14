Many people know in 1939 Chamberlain and the allies allowed Hitler to seize the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in order to appease him in hopes of avoiding World War ll. We all know the results of that appeasement. I hope the current Western allies don’t make the same appeasement mistake with Ukraine and Russia. Here are a few lesser known facts to ponder before dealing with the Russians.
The Terror Famine or Great Famine of 1932-33, Ukraine: Stalin, i.e. Russia, as political punishment to the Ukrainians for their desire for independence, and because communism had failed to feed the Russian people, especially in the big cities, seized grain from Ukraine to feed the rest of the country, resulting in mass starvation in Ukraine. Estimates calculate approximately 4 million Ukrainians starved to death. Putin wants to be another Stalin.
The Russo-Finnish War (The Winter War), 1939-40: At the beginning of World War II, in order to protect Leningrad from the Nazis, the Russians demanded the Finns concede land to them so the Russians could create a land buffer north of Leningrad. Finland refused. Russia invaded with approximately 450,000 men and 2,000 tanks. Sound familiar?!? Initially the Finns soundly defeated the Russians, but then Russia’s overwhelming firepower finally won out. The allies never came to Finland’s rescue. Finland had to cede half of the Karelia oblast (district) known as the Karelian Isthmus, to the Russians, including the city of Vyborg. The city’s Finnish population of 70,000 had to be completely evacuated before turning it over to the Russians. Sound familiar?!? Remember the annexation of Crimea? Now the Russians want to seize the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.
The Katyn Forest Massacre, Poland, April-May 1940: In this two-month period, Russian secret police executed approximately 22,000 Polish military officers and intelligentsia to make it easier for Russia to control their half of Poland. Sound familiar?!? We are hearing the Russians have a hit list of the Ukrainian political leaders they want to execute or send to re-indoctrination camps. Since Russian has invaded Ukraine the secret police probably have already started on the list!
Sanctions are just going to bounce off Putin. Historically sanctions haven’t stopped the people in power. For example, sanctions aren’t slowing down North Korea or Iran’s aggressive policies. Sanctions only hurt the average citizens. After seeing how sanctions did nothing to stop the invasion of Ukraine, I’m sure Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland don’t feel safe. We need to provide more than just sanctions.
We should quickly provide massive amounts of military hardware; especially antitank missiles and surface-to-air missiles, and intelligence. We should not have our decisions predicated on the dangers of escalation, but on what is necessary to stop Russia’s aggression now and in the future. Russia’s invasion of a sovereign nation was a gigantic escalation. Putin’s threat of nuclear weapons is the ultimate escalation. We should not whine about our inconveniences when the Ukrainians are in a life or death struggle.
Any dealings with Putin will be detrimental to Ukraine, and ultimately to the West. We don’t want to make Ukraine another Sudetenland to appease a brutal bully’s ego.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
