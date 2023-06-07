I wish to make clear to Hopkinton voters I support approving all three questions on the ballot for the town financial referendum on Tuesday, June 13, to be held at our Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
I can appreciate the frustration of property taxpayers. I am one myself with not a large income.
I support the 2023-24 operating budget. It should be approved. There is much to be done in Hopkinton. I remind voters that unlike the Chariho budget there is only one vote on the town budget.
If it fails it reverts to the previous year’s amount with the exception of contracts approved and the amounts for them must be met and the Hopkinton share of the approved Chariho budget amount for 2023-24 must be met. These facts need to be appreciated and considered. The town amount is only around 21% of the next fiscal year, while the Chariho amount stands at 79%. The town gets penalized with a rejection. I still support a credentialed outside management of school operations but that is not the issue on June 13.
The issue dealing with the solar issue is not about whether you are for solar or not. It is already there. It is site-specific and sensitive to a tax stabilization agreement with Solar Real Estate Holdings LLC.That property is located at 100 Alton Bradford Road. It needs to be remembered that if approved it would give Hopkinton more revenue than current Rhode Island law permits. Please vote for it.
The last item addresses the public works needs of our town. I endorse a yes vote. It concerns up to $1 million which I will quote “... which may be matched by state funds, for the purpose of financing the construction, renovation, rehabilitation, repair, improvement, and landscaping of town roads, sidewalks, and drainage facilities in the town? The new bond payment will not increase the budget or debt service since there are two current outstanding loans set to expire this fiscal year.” Unquote. I ask voters to realize addressing roads in the town is not an inexpensive proposition and takes time with other financial pressures a small municipality has.
In closing, I speak solely for myself. I ask Hopkinton voters to vote yes on all three questions and move Hopkinton forward. I remind voters too to bring identification to the polls. I can be contacted at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
