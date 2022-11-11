I want to thank the voters of Hopkinton for returning me to the Hopkinton Town Council for my ninth non-consecutive term. On Nov. 28, the new Town Council will be sworn in. I am hoping at this point as I submit this letter (Wednesday, Nov. 9) to have Allan Fung, former Cranston mayor, swear me in. He has sworn me in in the past. From a historical perspective I have run for Town Council every two years since 1992, finally winning in 1996 and serving until losing in 2004. I have both won and lost since that time. I have never been the top vote-getter. Twice while losing a Town Council bid I did manage to get elected Hopkinton town moderator in the same election in a write-in bid. However in those two elections, no candidate was listed on the ballot for that position. Interestinglingly, I lost two bids for Hopkinton town moderator in the 1980s, being listed on the ballot as a Republican, to the late W. Edward Wood, Democrat. I was elected to voting district moderator for the first district for one term but did not run again. Voting district moderators and clerks are not allowed to be elected any more by the state.
Putting your name on a ballot very publicly, and with the possibility of defeat, is not an easy thing to do. There are both controllable and uncontrollable factors in any election that you and your supporters may have. One is the partisan makeup of your area. Rhode Island has long been under Democratic domination with the Republicans at times gaining some very modest success through the decades. Our local area has Republican strength and clearly some other areas especially in Rhode Island, notably western Rhode Island, have Republican strength.
Candidates give voters a choice. I do think Rhode Island should have a more vibrant two-party system. Voters can make that happen in Rhode Island to be more receptive to voting for more Republicans. Republicans last controlled the state when they had the governorship and both houses of the legislative branches at the same time from 1939-41, well over 80 years ago now!
I am a Republican without apology. However I want all Hopkinton voters to feel free to contact me regardless of their affiliations and opinions. Frankly, I am more than concerned with single-issue persons and interests, realizing our community is not just for them but for ALL. I especially hope the “Chariho Establishment,” especially the administration and current school committee, takes note of the votes, especially for the School Committee on Tuesday in two of our Chariho towns, Hopkinton and Richmond, in addition to the multiple school budget votes of earlier this year! Consider the votes, not what I am just saying! Smart politics is being willing to work with people you disagree with, at least to some degree, and showing respect, while not necessarily agreement, to other perspectives.
Two Westerly-related items. The recent death of Natale Urso is a notable historical one. He was elected as a Democrat in 1960, defeating Antonio “Tony” Trovato, a Republican incumbent. Two years later Trovato came back and beat Urso. Attorney Urso was the last surviving Rhode Island state senator from Westerly before the advent of the ramifications of “the one man, one vote” United States Supreme Court ruling. In 1966, the late Francis A. Gencarelli beat Thomas Santoro, a Democrat and the last state senator under the old system who was last elected in 1964. Sen. Gencarelli represented the old 26th Senate District, which was all of Westerly and New Shoreham (Block Island);. Victoria Gu of Charlestown will now represent all of Westerly and parts of Charlestown and South Kingstown in the 38th Senate District. This will be the first time in Westerly history they will not have an actual resident as a state senator.
I am solely responsible for this submission. Those wishing to contact me can do so at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; and (401) 741-0756.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer was reelected to the Hopkinton Town Council Tuesday.
