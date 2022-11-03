I am not a “one issue” person or have a “single agenda.” We need Town Council members without a single agenda, not overly influenced by agenda driven personalities or special and private interests. I ask voters for their serious consideration.This ending term 2020-22, I have often been on the losing side of many 3-2 votes. I will let my votes speak for themselves. I was not alone! Hopkinton consists of thousands of residents with different views, affiliations, perspectives, and agenda priorities. A good Town Council member should weigh each one.
We need to remember we need to be for ALL of Hopkinton. In addition, how often decisions are and should be consistent with decision-making? That includes ALL sections of the town and various interests in it. My main issue in this election is getting the town government as well as the town personally itself taken care of. I ask the public to reflect on the sacrifices the town government has made and the town itself through the years for others and the regional school district especially. The Chariho Regional School District consumes more than three-fourths of Hopkinton’s property taxes. In addition, unlike a single municipal school district, the local city or town council cannot hold them accountable for their bottom line! Also remember the local fire districts are separate from municipal tax control. The town is limited by tax caps on spending unless they get permission to go over from the state. Remember Hopkinton has municipal offices in multiple former homes at present. Not a great statement to make to others! We need the three Chariho councils and the Chariho School Committee to join forces to provide some leadership in state responsibility for education.
My goal principally is to be an accessible Town Council member, making constructive comments based on my knowledge of the town, and avoiding special interests, as much as possible. I want to make clear one thing, not only one Town Council member was involved in the Potter Hill Dam issue and I was one of them that was, and made most of the committee meetings concerning it, unlike some other Town Council member trying to take credit as they were the only one involved! In addition, I was involved in the electricity issue in town and visited the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission headquarters in Warwick, another issue this other Town Council member tried to exclude mentioning me in this matter!
I believe in public input. I moved to put the cannabis issue on the ballot. Two of my colleagues, Mr. Moffitt and Mr. Marvel, opposed. Cannabis sales are one of Mr. Moffitt’s top issues in The Westerly Sun’s Voter Guide. Certainly not mine! I pushed for special-use permits for cannabis-related zones, despite not unanimous agreement, so the applicants have to go before the Zoning Board of Review first.
In closing, I sincerely ask for Hopkinton voters to vote for me on Nov. 8. Any questions, they can contact me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com and 401-741-0756. I also ask them to consider ALL the Republican candidates.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a candidate for reelection to the Hopkinton Town Council.
